Tolentino urges utilization of DOST studies in government agencies

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged the utilization of the studies produced by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) which can help other agencies improve their respective services.

"Studies produced by the DOST family not being utilized by the other government agencies is not a problem of lack of scientific research and data coming from the DOST, but the seemingly lack of utilization on the part of other government agencies," Sen. Tol said during his defense of the 2024 DOST budget on Friday.

He added that the rationalization can generate "a fusion of government outputs for a more cohesive and efficient bureaucracy."

This comes after Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva queried the overlapping functions of some DOST-attached agencies with other executive agencies.

Tolentino clarified that the DOST is the one assigned to research and development and "the other government entities are supposed to coordinate."

"Palagay ko, iyong pagkukumpas nito ang nagkukulang. Perhaps there must be a research and development office in every local government office," the Senator further suggested.