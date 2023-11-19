TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom, Vice President Harris, and Mayor Bass to Provide Update on I-10 Freeway Incident

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will be joined by local, state and federal officials to address media regarding the I-10 freeway fire and provide updates on the ongoing response and repair work.

WHEN: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at approx. 7:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Sunday, November 19 at 5:00 a.m. Media must be on site by no later than 5:30 a.m. for staging.

On Thursday night — with crews working around-the-clock to repair the site and with local, state, and federal coordination — Governor Newsom announced the Los Angeles 10 Freeway will re-open early next week, well ahead of schedule. Additionally, Governor Newsom announced Caltrans emergency contractors were able to clear all hazardous materials from the site and that the Biden-Harris Administration approved California’s request for $3 million in “quick release” funds to offset initial costs. Earlier this week, the Governor was on-site to provide key updates regarding the investigation of the incident and, over the weekend, met with emergency responders and state and local officials, and proclaimed a state of emergency for Los Angeles County.