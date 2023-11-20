4biddenknowledge Inc. Unveils Round 3
4biddenknowledge Inc., a leading provider of educational content, is excited to announce the opening of the third round of our crowdfunding campaign.
4biddenknowledge is positioning itself to be a publicly traded company in the not too distant future.”WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4biddenknowledge Inc., founded in 2017 and a leading provider of educational content relating to ancient civilizations, esoteric wisdom, metaphysics, quantum physics, spirituality, and inspiration, is excited to announce the opening of the third round of our crowdfunding campaign.
4biddenknowledge Inc. started Round 1 at $1 per share, $1.50 per share in round 2 and has now moved to $2.50 a share in Round 3. The company’s pre-money valuation has moved from 20M in Round 1, 30M in Round 2, and 50M in Round 3. Funds raised after the first two rounds expanded network subscribers, upgraded studio facilities, produced more high quality TV series and documentaries, added employees, expanded e-commerce, launched an esoteric clothing line, and hosted exclusive foreign tours-- all possible because of our investors and subscribers.
The company has three main revenue sources: subscription fees for the TV network, merchandise and book sales, tours, and workshops. 4biddenknowledge Inc. has gained a significant number of subscribers and 50,000+ app downloads on google play. Funds raised during this offering will be primarily used for talent acquisition, expansion of the current recording facilities, content creation, and marketing.
Available for streaming via Apple TV/App Store, Roku, Amazon, Google Play as well as directly from its website, 4biddenknowledge TV provides educational and informational content in the fields described above. The Company currently has over 50,000 paying monthly subscribers on the 4biddenknowledge TV app. The major streaming TV networks in the space such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all share or compete for 75% of the same content, leaving viewers with little new to experience. As broadcasting has moved towards streaming, 4BK TV is in an excellent position to capitalize on this trend.
The 4biddenknowledge's goal is to provide a global streaming TV app platform that caters to alternative consciousness content. The company gives subscribers educational and entertaining content to expand their knowledge of themselves and the universe. With its huge library containing about 75% of original content, 4biddenknowledge TV is a breath of fresh air in a market poised for growth. Unlike its competition, 4biddenknowledge offers insights from hundreds of hosts internationally and allows people to experience ancient locations of mystery and spirituality.
As we enter this phase, we look forward to:
1- Unveiling groundbreaking innovations: Round 3 will witness the introduction of more game-changing products and services as well as exclusive content from new talent, and diverse workshops. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring these innovations to life.
2- Strengthening Global Partnerships: We will further strengthen our existing partnerships and establish new strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations.
3- Enhancing User Experience: User-centric design and improved customer experiences will be at the core of Round 3, enhancing client satisfaction by offering innovative shows and workshops to educate and entertain our subscribers.
4- Empowering Our Team: Round 3 is a testament to the relentless dedication of our talented team. We will continue to empower our employees and foster an environment that encourages growth and creativity.
Investors, clients, and partners are all invited to join us on this exciting journey. This is an opportunity to be a part of something truly transformative and forward-thinking. 4biddenknowledge Inc. invites all interested parties to connect with us and explore the possibilities that Round 3 brings.
Visit https://4bidden.trucrowd.com/ for more information. 4biddenknowledge Inc. is a leader in the industry and is known for pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions, diverse content, and life-changing entertainment. We look forward to receiving your support and investment in 4biddenknowledge Inc. We cannot make any promises regarding the return on your investment. Investments can be a risk.
