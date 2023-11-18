Belmont Resorts Limited installs new Board of Directors at Kittitian Hill

Press Release – (THE VILLAGE, KITTITIAN HILL, ST KITTS) Belmont Resorts Limited has appointed a new Board of Directors whose tenure commenced effective the 1st of August, 2023.

The new Board of Directors shall assume responsibility over the Belmont group of

companies, which includes Belmont Resorts Limited (BRL), and BRL’s wholly owned

subsidiaries of Belmont Management Company Limited (BEMCO), Belmont

Construction Limited (BCL), Belmont Services Limited (BSL) and the Kittitian Hill

Foundation. Arthur’s restaurant also forms part to the Kittitian Hill development, over

which the Board’s mandate extends.

The newly appointed Board is constituted as follows: Chairman, Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins,

Directors, Ms. Eslyn Swanston, Ms. Mellicia Phillip, Mr. Meshach Alford and

Company Secretary, Ms. Lanein Blanchette.

The renowned Kittitian/Anguillian hotelier Mr. Eustace Guishard, Managing Director

of Guishard & Associates has been retained to spearhead these efforts, including but

not limited to the upgrading of the physical structures as needed.

“As a priority, strategic upgrades are being made to the development’s first boutique

hotel, Belle Mont Farm, to reposition the property in order to appeal to the international

luxury market, a segment of hospitality that will naturally resonate with the lush and

elegant surroundings of the property and the distinct offerings that showcase the resort’s

design, spa, food, wine and style of service”, remarked Mr. R.A. Peter Jenkins, new

Chairman of the Board.

The newly installed Board and Management Team appreciate that there are many

stakeholders, with varying interests in the development. The Board and Management

are pleased to advise that they are looking at ways to ensure that this one of a kind world

class Resort is completed as originally conceptualized to the benefit of all stakeholders.

In this regard, the Board intends to connect with all stakeholders to begin the

consultations.

Belle Mont Farm, sits at 1,000 feet atop the 400-acre Kittitian Hill development. Its

personal style of service, splendid West Indian inspired cottages and villas with private

infinity-edge pools, together with its expansive, stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean

and the Caribbean Sea, true Farm-to-Table menu and experience, and many other

signature amenities is the preferred resort for those who seek to enjoy a truly singular,

upscale, Caribbean and world class experience.