CHINA AMC (HK), HASHKEY and HAMSA FORGE MOU to PROPEL Web 3.0 in the ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY in HONG KONG
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChinaAMC (HK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Hash Blockchain Limited (“HashKey”) and HamsaTech Hong Kong Limited (“Hamsa”) to jointly develop and promote Web 3.0 in the asset management industry in Hong Kong.
THE GOVERNMENT AND FINANCIAL REGULATORS OF HONG KONG HAVE BEEN PROACTIVELY EMBRACING THE MEGATREND OF WEB 3.0
In the 2023-2024 Budget, the Government of Hong Kong underscored the importance for the city to seize the “golden opportunity” of Web 3.0.
The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) announced a series of major initiatives for fintech development in Hong Kong in the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023, including promoting real economy related applications and innovations by the Virtual Assets (VA) and Web3.0 sector.
On the regulatory side, the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) has also introduced a raft of new regulations in response to the evolving landscape of virtual assets, designed to protect investors while encouraging innovation. With regard to tokenisations, the SFC issued a circular on intermediaries engaging in tokenised securities-related activities and a circular on tokenisations of SFC-authorised investment products to shed light on the regulatory expectations from an investor protection perspective.
CHINA AMC (HK) JOINS HANDS WITH LEADING PARTNERS TO PROPEL WEB 3.0 IN HONG KONG
As a leading asset manager in Hong Kong, ChinaAMC (HK) has been pioneering the transformation of the traditional asset management industry. By bridging traditional finance and virtual assets, and employing innovative technologies, we are committed to paving the way for broader participation and responsible development of the virtual assets industry in Hong Kong.
HashKey Exchange, the licensed virtual asset Exchange in Hong Kong is on a mission to set the bar in compliance, safety, and security. HashKey Group offers a diverse range of institutional services, including omnibus trading services and tokenisations services including transaction structuring and execution, and tokenomics advice. HashKey Brokerage provides over-the-counter bulk trading services for professional investors, while HashKey Xpert offers secure and efficient institutional-grade virtual asset custody services. Hamsa feature extensive experience and leading blockchain technology in the virtual assets space. We believe that the synergy from this partnership will enable us to offer a broader and more innovative range of investment options for Hong Kong investors.
Investment involves risks, including possible loss of principal. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer. The material has been prepared and issued by China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.
ABOUT CHINA AMC (HK)
Established in 2008, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)") is one of the leading Chinese asset managers in Hong Kong. We are a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Asset Management Co. Limited headquartered in Beijing, China, which reigns one of largest asset managers in Mainland China and manages over USD 260 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023.
We are one of the first mainland Chinese fund management companies licensed to conduct asset management business in Hong Kong and one of the first RQFII fund managers. Its vision is to become a pillar of the international financial architecture, helping to bridge the markets between China and the rest of the world. ChinaAMC (HK) has a broad range of product lines and services, including long-only equity and fixed income funds, hedge funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), leveraged/Inverse products, segregated accounts as well as advisory services for both individual and institutional investors in Hong Kong, Greater China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S.
ABOUT HASHKEY EXCHANGE
On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) has been granted as the first batch of licensed virtual asset exchanges to offer retail services in Hong kong. HashKey Exchange has recently received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. As HashKey Group's exchange business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.
Stay tuned for more details about HashKey Exchange.
For media enquiries and more information, please contact:
HashKey Exchange
Luna Wang
Senior PR Manager
luna.wang@hashkey.com
ABOUT HAMSA
Hamsa is the global leader in real world assets (RWA) tokenization, having tokenized over USD3.2 billion worldwide. Serving central banks, the world’s largest commercial banks, and other financial institutions, Hamsa provides the infrastructure to digitize the banking system and to unleash the potential of digital assets. With an expansive global presence, Hamsa has established a robust blockchain network that facilitates the tokenization, distribution, and automated settlement of real-world assets by leveraging advanced technologies such as rich data and smart tokens.
Contact ChinaAMC (HK):
General enquiries: hkservice@chinaamc.com
Media enquiries: pr_events@chinaamc.com
Contact Hamsa:
General enquiries: tom@hamsa.com
Media enquiries: paul@hamsa.com
Paul Birks-Hay
Hamsa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn