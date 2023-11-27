Joe Belluck is one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys-and if we had a loved one in New Jersey with this rare cancer-he would be the first person we would call.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The reason we have endorsed attorney Joe Belluck of the law firm of Belluck & Fox for a person with mesothelioma in New Jersey is because Joe and his remarkable team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients. Joe Belluck is widely considered to be one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys-and if we had a loved one in New Jersey with this rare cancer-he would be the first person we would call. For direct access to attorney Joe Belluck please call 866-714-6466.

"There is something else we want you to know about Joe Belluck--he has helped many people with mesothelioma in New Jersey and we are certain most would give him a very good recommendation. When we say 'people with mesothelioma in New Jersey' we mean navy veterans, construction workers, factory workers, mechanics, chemical plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, and woman-men who have mesothelioma because of secondhand exposure to asbestos-and or talc powder.

"The internet might seem to be filled with lawyer options in New Jersey when it comes to mesothelioma compensation-but if you would please call 866-714-6466 you can find out for yourself how remarkable Joe Belluck really is for yourself." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com