Calliste garbage pile up to be removed

Minister for Mobilisation Implementation and Transformation (MIT) Andy Williams has given assurances that the ugly site created from the pile-up of derelict vehicles and other old iron and waste garbage around the Grand Anse Home for the Aged at Calliste will be tackled within a matter of days.

The senior government minister was speaking Wednesday to THE NEW TODAY which had reported three weeks ago about the issue which is posing a health problem to residents of the Home.

The issue took on regional importance when opposition elements in St Lucia used it to launch an attack on Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell over statements made Sunday in delivering the feature address at the annual convention of the ruling St Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

According to Minister Williams, an outfit known as the Visible Transformation Project (VTP) that runs under MIT is the body that will handle the issue.

VTP is made up of personnel from MIT, Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Health and Physical Planning among others.

He said the team was waiting on a legal opinion from the government lawyers in order to take action to remove those items that have been lying on the ground between the Home for the Aged and the Roman Catholic Church for several years.

“It’s a matter that we are dealing with – it’s a matter that we had to get some legal advice on because the guy was served a number of notices already in the past – he refused to do anything about it so MIT is dealing with it now.

“We want to make sure that we do everything good first before we take it (on) – so we are dealing with it. We are looking to move it out by early next week.

Minister Williams who visited the area on Tuesday disclosed that Solid Waste will most likely take the old trucks, cars and other waste to the Perseverance landfill in St George North-west.

THE NEW TODAY understands that a small businessman was given permission just over 3 years ago during the rule of the former New National Party (NNP) by a property owner to temporarily place the old vehicles, machinery and other waste for export.

The businessman brought in a container and placed it on the ground between the church and the Home for Senior Citizens to store the items but it was unable to store all the items that started coming into the place.

A delegation from the Catholic Church has met with the businessman but without success to get him to remove the items as they want “to see a nice environment” for the elderly citizens at the home.