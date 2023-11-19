Real Estate Weekend Miami Brings Real Estate Professionals From Across The World to Miami in 2 Weeks

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2023 Flyer

The 3rd Annual Real Estate Weekend is in Miami December 1st - 3rd. Previous guest speakers include Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank) & Marcus Lemonis (The Profit)

You know why an event like this is so important for if you're in the real estate market? To actually meet others in the real estate market. It's all about relationships...” — Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events presents it's third annual real estate conference, Real Estate Weekend Miami December 1st through 3rd. The conference includes panels from leading real estate professionals, networking mixers, and a VIP yacht cruise. Previous years have seen hundreds of Realtors, Loan Officers, and other mortgage professionals in attendance to hear such speakers as Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank and Marcus Lemonis from The Profit.

This year's panelists include industry titans such as the CEO of Miami Association of Realtors. Teresa King Kinney. Other panelists include Andres Korda from Avanti Way Group, Jonathan Lickstein from LoKation Real Estate, Tom Davis from Deephaven Mortgage, Nicholas Hiersche from The Mortgage Calculator, Erik Mendelson from Miami Real Estate Agency, and more.

Real estate professionals of all kinds can attend events throughout the weekend to network and gain insight and knowledge. From the networking mixer at the world famous Clevelander South Beach on Friday, to the industry panels on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Miami Beach-Oceanfront and Sunday's VIP yacht cruise. As Kevin O'Leary said about the 2021 Real Estate Weekend Miami conference, "You know why an event like this is so important for if you're in the real estate market? To actually meet others in the real estate market. It's all about relationships and in real estate, everything is local."