TransactionsIP Founders - Top Intellectual Property Strategists in IAM Guide - The World's Leading IP Strategists 2023

Patent Brokerage and Valuation

Richard Ehrlickman and Tom Major top IP Strategists & Value Creators in IAM Strategy 300 - The World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists for 2023.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Ehrlickman and Tom Major received recognition as one of The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists by Intellectual Asset Magazine (IAM). The IAM Strategy 300 Pinpoints world leading IP Strategists for 2023, and is a unique guide that lists the individuals who have demonstrated world-class skills in the development and roll-out of strategies that maximize the value of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and other intellectual property rights.

“It is a privilege and honor once again to be recognized by IAM for our IP expertise and our contributions to the IP industry. As IP value creators and strategists, our goal is to create maximum value for our clients from their Patents and IP Assets,” said Mr. Ehrlickman. “Rich and I have been working together for over 15 years in support of client IP transactions. Again, I would like to thank IAM for the recognition and the contribution that it brings to the IP industry," said Mr. Major.

Mr. Ehrlickman continued “Tom and I pride ourselves on 'Getting the Deal Done' and being 'Closers' as we finalize successful IP Transactions for our clients. Therefore, the company we founded is appropriately named TransactionsIP.” Mr. Ehrlickman has been named to the IAM Strategy 300 for 12 years since its inception, and this is the seventh year for Mr. Major.

The 2023 edition of the IAM Strategy 300: World’s Leading IP Strategists is now available online at https://www.iam-media.com/rankings/strategy-300. The IAM Strategy 300 identifies the individuals at the forefront of development and implementation of strategies that maximise IP portfolio value.

IAM (http://www.IAM-Media.com) is the only intelligence service to provide global coverage of the IP value creation environment. Its unrivaled coverage and in-depth analysis of key sectors give executives critical business intelligence to maximise their IP value. Our unique and timely intelligence service informs high-level decision making in boardrooms globally.

About TransactionsIP, LLC

TransactionsIP (https://www.transactionsIP.com) is a leading intellectual property patent brokerage, patent valuation, licensing and consulting firm offering a full range of services to individuals, small companies, and large enterprises. TransactionsIP leverages client patents and technology to maximize their returns. Founded by Richard Ehrlickman, a former IBM VP of IP & Licensing, and Tom Major former VP at Honeywell, the Principals bring together over 50 years of industry, university, and start-up IP knowledge and experience, and have completed hundreds of transactions. For more info, contact us at info@transactionsIP.com or by phone at +1 (561) 302-3797