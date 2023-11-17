Police issue traffic advisory for NDP rally at Campden Park

Updated: November 17, 2023 – 5:51 PM

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) would like to notify the general public of the following traffic arrangements for the New Democratic Party Youth Rally on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Persons attending the rally are asked to take note:

Traffic coming from Kingstown will enter at the junction near the Campden Park Clinic and proceed down to the Industrial Site Road towards Campden Park Port, turning right at the Bottlers Ltd junction and continuing on towards Hairoun Brewery Ltd. Turn right at the secondary school gap, then right again at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Traffic from the leeward side will enter from the junction near the Campden Park Clinic and proceed down to the Industrial Site Road towards Campden Park Port, turning right at the Bottlers Ltd junction, continuing towards Hairoun Brewery Ltd and turning right towards the Campden Park Playing Field.

Travellers from Lower Questelles should take the Lower Questelles Public Road to Mulraine Hill, then turn right to exit at Philo’s Gas Station.

Those wishing to leave Clare Valley should take the Clare Valley Public Road and exit at the Chauncey Bus Shed along the Nelson Mandela Highway or the Mulraine Hill Public Road.

Those wishing to depart the function may do so via the Coconut Range Public Road and the Bolome Public Road.

The RSVGPF apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Continue Reading