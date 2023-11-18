Submit Release
Study of Unhealth Habits & Lifestyles of different Countries

Which parts of the world have the most unhealthy lifestyles? Many bad habits can have a detrimental effect on our health. What is your country score

JHB, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research team of Medicalaid.com conducted a study looking at 5 separate habits that are detrimental to human health across 🌎50 countries. These factors are combined into an overall “Unhealthy Lifestyle Score”, revealing the countries with the healthiest and least healthy lifestyles overall.

We will then reveal the countries that fall into these bad habits the most, as well as the places that manage to best keep clear of unhealthy habits, before repeating the study with a focus on 🇺🇸 US states.

Some shocking stats📉
🇺🇸 United States has the highest obesity rate 🎂 in the world of 36.2%
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia has a 55% rate of physical inactivity🦥.
🇧🇬 Bulgaria has the highest smoking 🚬 rate across the globe at 35.5%
🇿🇦 South Africa has the most Sexual Transmitted Disease😘 with an alarming figure of 37 273 out of 100 000 people
🇱🇻 Latvia has an average annual alcohol 🍺 consumption of 12.9 litres.
and more...

But surprisingly the following countries has the least unhealthiest lifestyle:
🇮🇳 India with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 1.31
🇮🇸 Iceland with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 2.30
🇸🇪 Sweden with Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 2.54
and more...

The team of Medicalaid.com also compared the different states of America with its in-depth research.

The 🇺🇸 US states with the most unhealthy habits:
1. Louisiana with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 8.81
2. South Dakota with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 8.01
3.Missouri with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 7.69
and more...

The 🇺🇸 US states with the most healthy habits:
1. Utah with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 0.79
2. Washington with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 1.69
3. New Jersey with an Unhealthy Lifestyle Score: 1.75
and more....

To See the full unhealthy habits study

MR ALP Schoeman
MedicalAid.com
adriaan@medicalaid.com
