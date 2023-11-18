The Lilac Agency signs with Beauty Icon Briel Adams Wheatley
LOS ANGELES, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lilac Agency, a leading digital talent agency in the beauty arena, is thrilled to announce the signing of Briel Adams Wheatley, a professional 24-year-old makeup artist, fashion enthusiast, and social media sensation. Briel's unique journey, ambition, and determination have captured the hearts of millions worldwide, making her a true inspiration in the beauty community. Briel, who has partnered with Amazon and has been featured on Vogue Online, has selected The Lilac Agency as her representation because of their global recognition and collaborations with companies such as Morphe, Lancome, Fresh, and Fabletics, to name a few. Briel was also drawn to the agency's mission to bring diversity to the forefront, aligning with her beliefs and vision as a public figure. They are set to bring Briel's passions to the masses.
A warrior from the very start, Briel Adams Wheatley has overcome boundaries at an early age. She was born with Hanhart Syndrome, which affected the growth of her arms and legs, and she was put up for adoption before she was one year old. Briel's experience has driven her success, allowing her to challenge beauty standards and self-expression. Over the past three years, she has achieved over 4.2 million followers on social media platforms by sharing her passion for makeup, fashion, and life experiences.
Her journey has inspired countless individuals to embrace their uniqueness and "stay limb-it-less" – a powerful message encouraging everyone to conquer obstacles and achieve their dreams, no matter their challenges. In addition to her incredible journey, Briel Adams Wheatley made headlines earlier this year by courageously coming out as transgender. Her authenticity and openness are why she is the perfect role model for those seeking to live authentically.
Briel's journey has already touched the hearts of millions, and she is determined to use her platform to impact, inspire, and make it positive. Through her partnership with The Lilac Agency, Briel aims to break down barriers and continue to reshape the beauty and entertainment industry by collaborating with brands, creating captivating content, and furthering her mission to empower individuals. "We are truly excited and honored to welcome Briel Adams Wheatley to our family," said Tatiana Bolanos, founder of The Lilac Agency. "Briel's story is inspirational and inspiring, which aligns with who we are and want to represent. Without a doubt, we know Briel will inspire many more people to embrace their authentic selves and change the industry."
About The Lilac Agency:
The Lilac Agency, founded in 2015, a leading platform in the digital industry. With a focus on diversity and empowerment, the agency is dedicated to providing digital creators with a platform to showcase their exceptional perspectives and unique creativity.
About the Founder - Tatiana Bolanos:
Tatiana Bolanos, a marketing professional and visionary leader, founded The Lilac Agency in 2015. Her relentless dedication to inclusivity transforms the agency into a hub for diverse creativity and inspires a new generation of digital creators to share their stories.
Andrea Romero
Andrea Romero
Sakura marketing firm
+1 213-985-7898
andrea@sakuramarketingfirm.com