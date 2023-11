BLUETTI to Showcase Cutting-edge Power Solutions at ASEAN Clean Energy Week 2023

BLUETTI ACEW2023

PASIG CITY, 菲律宾, November 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, will participate in the upcoming ASEAN Clean Energy Week 2023, set to take place on November 21-22 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. Recognized as the most influential renewable energy event in Southeast Asia, the exhibition gives BLUETTI a perfect stage to exhibit a diverse range of innovative power products for home power backup and outdoor activities.Household Energy Storage System - EP600+B500 / EP500ProAddressing the frequent power challenges caused by natural disasters such as typhoons in the Philippines, BLUETTI introduces the EP500Pro and EP600 home battery systems. The all-in-one EP500Pro is a 3,000W/5,100Wh off-grid power station with wheels for mobility, while the EP600+B500 is a 6,000W grid-connected modular power system, providing a flexible capacity of up to 19.8kWh. The EP600 seamlessly integrates with new or existing solar panels to promote power self-sufficiency.Home Backup Power - AC300 +B300 / AC200MAXFor short-term power outages, BLUETTI presents the AC300+B300 modular power systems and the flagship AC200MAX. The AC300 system offers a customizable capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh and can power all essential appliances like fridges and microwave ovens in 20ms after a power outage. The compact AC200MAX serves as a rugged generator indoors and outdoors, with a 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet for camping trips.Portable Power Generators: EB3A /EB55/EB70BLUETTI offers the EB series of grab-and-go generators, with the EB3A weighing only 4.6kg for emergency and outdoor activities. The EB55 and EB70 are also handy and fit neatly into a car trunk. Equipped with multiple outlets, they can power several devices simultaneously and support efficient solar charging for constant power on the go.BLUETTI remains committed to delivering eco-friendly energy products and invites everyone to visit its booth#97 to experience the future of sustainable power solutions.Exhibition Details:Date: November 21-22, 2023Booth: #97, SMX Convention Center Manila, PhilippinesFor more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.ph/ About BLUETTIBLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.