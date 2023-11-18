Thanksgiving In Style – Our 7 Favorite Restaurant Choices – Clone

As the season of feasting approaches, the quest for the perfect Thanksgiving meal takes center stage. With the aroma of luscious pumpkin pie swimming through the Southern California air and the comforting crisp days of autumn, the search for a great restaurant to celebrate this cherished holiday becomes an exciting culinary adventure. Whether you’re seeking a traditional feast with all the classic trimmings or yearning for a contemporary twist on Thanksgiving flavors, the options are as diverse as the season’s colors. This year, discover a restaurant that not only satisfies your taste buds but also creates lasting memories of a Thanksgiving celebration to be cherished for years to come.

208 Rodeo – Beverly Hills

Set atop the stairs on Via Rodeo’s cobblestone street on Rodeo Drive in the heart of Beverly Hills. 208 Rodeo Restaurant has served up luxury and bistro fare since 1991, in a unique, romantic setting. The Thanksgiving Feast on November 23 will offer an a la carte menu for lunch (11:00 am-4:30 pm) and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner (4:30 pm-9:00 pm). To follow up the holiday, Roman Palacios will perform on Friday, November 24, from 6:30 pm through 9:30 pm, serenading you while you dine.

Spago – Beverly Hills

Spago is the flagship restaurant of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. The sleek and simple design of the restaurant enhances the iconic, market-driven menus and exceptional level of service for which the restaurant is best known. A Very Special Spago Thanksgiving 2023 is a Thanksgiving celebration this year with a menu that is scrumptious, abundant, and sure to warm the hearts of your family and friends. Debuting the newly renovated restaurant and bar at Spago, you will dine in the brand new art exhibition, “Building Bridges,” featuring stunning sculptures, mixed media, paintings, and photography. With a three-course meal that includes a family-style Thanksgiving Feast and homemade pies from Chef Della, the night is sure to be full of food and fond memories. Tickets are pre-sold for $198/person, and children under the age of 8 years old are $95/person.

The Hideaway – Beverly Hills

Hidden in The Rodeo Collection, a 1980s style multi-story, below-ground shopping center is, The Hideaway. The Mexican steakhouse and seafood restaurant is appreciated for its quality romantic atmosphere. On Thanksgiving, The Hideaway will have a special menu with a Thanksgiving Dinner a la Hideaway option, which will include roasted turkey, marshmallow yams, and much more, served with a special Hideaway Cranberry sauce. With curated sides and desserts to match the holiday spirit, The Hideaway is a great choice for Thanksgiving dinner.

Steak 48 – Beverly Hills

The creators of Steak 48 wanted a space with a warm, contemporary atmosphere and luxurious personal service. To complete this total dining experience, Steak 48 offers only the best in steak and seafood. A special Thanksgiving menu will offer turkey sourced from North Carolina, three special sides, and a choice of delectable stuffings. Available for $74/person, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in one of California’s ultimate fine dining restaurants.

The Roof Garden at The Peninsula Hotel – Beverly Hills

While the five-course meal at The Belvedere is fully committed, the Rooftop Garden is serving an a la carte menu with Thanksgiving fixings. Whether you are seeking a casual dining experience under the California sun or enjoying the star-filled Los Angeles sky, Thanksgiving at The Peninsula Hotel is sure to be a treat.

The Terrace at The Maybourne Hotel – Beverly Hills

Overlooking the lawns of Beverly Cañon Gardens, The Terrace has a unique setting with the charm of a European piazza, with white parasols, all-day dining, and a cascading fountain within earshot. Whether you prefer a table inside, outside, or somewhere in between, there’s a choice of all three. This year, The Terrace has a Thanksgiving brunch menu for

Circa 55 – Beverly Hills

Instead of using your efforts on cooking, focus on loved ones and gratitude this holiday at CIRCA 55 — the Beverly Hilton’s stylish, mid-century modern restaurant with views of the iconic Aqua Star pool. Guests can indulge in a feast of sumptuous Thanksgiving dishes over brunch or dinner, featuring beloved classics such as butternut squash bisque, cornbread stuffing, roasted harvest vegetables as well as toast with an unlimited flow of festive libations including Sparkling Cava Brut, Kir Royale, Glühwein (Mulled wine) and more.