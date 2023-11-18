Submit Release
Request for Applications - Green Trades DC Technical Training Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to train District residents for pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, and careers, in clean energy, and related fields; and provide related wraparound services. The amount available for the project is $1,200,000

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA RFA-FY24-PCD-802” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 8, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Universities/educational institutional; and
  • Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 1p.m.

Attendance is not required.

WebEx meeting Link >>
Meeting number: 2310 839 0353 Password: Public

Join by video system.
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 231 083 90353

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

