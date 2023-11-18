Credit Repair Experts Recommend Riverside County, CA Consumers Take Advantage of Available Housing Inventory

Credit-Repair.com is a credit repair service based in San Bernardino that helps consumers in the Inland Empire.

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report on declining median home prices in Riverside County – and available housing inventory in the Inland Empire – presents an opportunity for first-time homebuyers and investors looking to acquire a home, according to the credit repair experts at Credit-Repair.com.

The median price of homes in Riverside County was $551,250 in July after falling 2 percent compared to July 2023, according to a report by The Orange County Register, citing CoreLogic data.

According to The Orange County Register, new home sales represented the largest drop in sales when compared with single-family homes and condominiums. Riverside County builders sold 341 new homes, down 35 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

Credit-Repair.com, which services consumers living in the Inland Empire market and nationwide, is based in San Bernardino and has offices throughout Southern California. Credit-Repair.com is a leader in credit repair services for Riverside County residents which stands out from other companies because it is an attorney-assisted credit repair service that works diligently to remove errors negatively impacting their clients’ credit scores.

The combination of lower home prices and available housing inventory in Riverside County is a perfect match for consumers who are financially prepared to enter the market, said Ezekiel Kobina, District Manager for Credit-Repair.com.

"The Inland Empire housing market is still a very desirable region, which is why our company recommends consumers consider credit repair as their first step towards homeownership," said Kobina.

“Strong credit is the first indication of financial stability, and should never be overlooked. The average consumer does not have a perfect credit score, but we have a proven track record of helping clients in any situation remove negative items, including stubborn creditors. That’s part of the power our clients have with an attorney-assisted credit repair service on their side,” he added.

The specialists at Credit-Repair.com have earned a reputation as one of the most reliable advocates for consumer credit repair, and work with clients in Riverside County, as well as San Bernardino County. Credit-Repair.com utilizes its legal services to help expedite the credit repair process and remove negative errors from their credit reports.

Credit-Repair.com also offers free consultations in person and online.

For more information about credit repair services for Riverside County and San Bernardino County residents, or to schedule an appointment at the Credit-Repair.com office, visit www.credit-repair.com or call 800-603-8045.