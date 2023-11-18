Giles County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Joey Hensley, Representative Clay Doggett and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Giles County Public Library with a $1,672 Technology Grant for new desktops, software and monitor extenders on Nov. 7, 2023.

“This grant helps ensure every citizen has the power to connect, learn and grow at our community library,” said Sen. Hensley. “I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support in funding these important community resources.”

“The Giles County Public Library is a tremendous asset to our community that provides access to many valuable educational services and materials,” said Rep. Doggett. “This grant will ensure it is best equipped to meet the needs of our citizens. I appreciate Secretary Hargett and the library staff for all of their support.”

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 103 public libraries across Tennessee.

"The Giles County Public Library is an important resource to the community, providing opportunities to learn and grow through access to technology," said Secretary Hargett. "This grant will enhance the library's capabilities to meet the technological needs of its patrons. I appreciate Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett’s support of public libraries.”

Technology Grants are funded by the Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.