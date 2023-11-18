Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,601 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Pellissippi State Community College with Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Pellissipi State Community College with an award for winning the annual Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition in the Two-Year Community College category.

“Pellissippi State Community Colleges students’ commitment and excitement to register their fellow students to vote is remarkable,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Registering to vote is the first step in making your voice heard at the polls on Election Day. I hope all these newly registered voters actively participate in our electoral process.”

The Secretary of State’s 2023 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition was held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-eight of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges, universities and technical colleges across the state participated in this year’s contest.

“I am very proud of the effort our student leaders made to register new voters during Secretary Hargett's Voter Registration Competition,” said Pellissippi State Community College President Dr. L. Anthony Wise Jr. “We want all of our students to have a great educational experience at Pellissippi State and that includes becoming more civically engaged and connected with the community. This recognition is a wonderful example of that kind of work.”

In addition to Pellissippi State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski won in the Tennessee College of Applied Technology category, Cumberland University earned the top spot in the private school category and Middle Tennessee State University won in the 4-year public university category in this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

The winning schools were selected based on points earned by registering students to vote, creating a voter registration campaign for their campus and promoting voter registration on social media using #GoVoteTN along with their campus-specific hashtag.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

You just read:

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Pellissippi State Community College with Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more