Secretary Hargett Presents Technology Grant to Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Mark Pody, Representative Clark Boyd, Representative Susan Lynn, Representative Michael Hale and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library with a $5,571 Technology Grant for new desktops.

“This grant helps ensure every citizen has the power to connect, learn and grow at our community library,” said Sen. Pody. “I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support in funding these important community resources.”

“The Lebanon-Wilson Library is a valuable asset to our community that provides access to many important materials and services. These funds will ensure the library has the necessary technology in place to best serve the public. We are thankful for the library staff who make it all possible,” said Rep. Boyd, Rep. Lynn and Rep. Hale.

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 103 public libraries across Tennessee.

“The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library is an important resource to the community, providing opportunities to learn and grow through access to technology,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant will enhance the library’s capabilities to meet the technological needs of its patrons. I appreciate Sen. Pody, Rep. Boyd, Rep. Lynn and Rep. Hale’s support of public libraries.

Technology Grants are funded by the Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.