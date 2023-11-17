Weekly Traffic Update: November 17, 2023

Street maintenance for 6th St. from Iowa St. to Champion Ln. to begin November 27

Beginning Monday, November 27, City contractors will begin work on several projects along 6th St. from Iowa St. to Champion Ln. including street pavement rehabilitation, waterline rehabilitation, and ADA improvements like a shared use path on the north side of W 6th St. This project is being completed as a component of the Municipal Services & Operations Department’s annual Street Maintenance Program and Sidewalk Improvement Program.

The City anticipates these projects to conclude in the Summer of 2024, pending weather or other delays.

Tennessee St. lane closure to begin November 21

Beginning Tuesday, November 21, City crews will close the left-hand lane on Tennessee St. near 18th St. to complete a project in that area. In addition, 18th St. between Tennessee St. and Kentucky St. will also be closed. These closures will be lifted each day at the end of the working day.

The City anticipates this closure to end Wednesday, November 22, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org