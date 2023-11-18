Gallatin Man Indicted, Arrested on Theft Charge

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an allegation of theft has resulted in the indictment of a Gallatin man.

At the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, in July 2021, Agents began investigating an allegation of theft by Mayolo Ochoa. Agents learned the victim purchased a property in Sumner County in May 2020 from a third party. Ochoa told the victim that a $50,000 down payment was required in addition to the purchase price in the promissory note. Over time, the victim made payments on the promissory note to the property seller, and paid the Ochoa the down payment. The investigation revealed the down payment was fictitious, and manufactured by Ochoa for his sole benefit.

On November 9th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Mayolo Ochoa (DOB 12/29/1968) with one count of Theft. On November 17th, Ochoa was arrested and booked at the Sumner County Jail on a $5,000 bond.