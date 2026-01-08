Now Accepting Applications! TBI Announces Forensic Services Division Internships

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

Forensic Services Division Interns

TBI Nashville Laboratory – Davidson County TBI Jackson Laboratory – Madison County TBI Knoxville Laboratory – Knox County

Job Duties:

Interns contribute to the TBI’s mission of Truth, Bravery, and Integrity. They will participate in hands-on scientific testing while assisting professional forensic scientists in the disciplines of Latent Prints, Microanalysis, Breath Alcohol Calibration, Toxicology, Forensic Chemistry, Forensic Biology/CODIS, and/or Firearms with administrative and technical tasks: Maintaining supplies, data entry, preparing reagents, or supporting instrument maintenance. Required to model ethical behavior, respecting confidentiality, and following protocols reinforce the lab’s culture of trust and scientific credibility.

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be a college Junior or Senior majoring in a natural or physical science, forensic science, or other forensic related field. Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

In addition: Successful candidates will also meet the following requirements:

Be is at least 18 years old, recommendation letters from faculty members of the science department, and must have completed a minimum of eighteen semester hours in Chemistry.

Monthly Salary: School Credit

For Additional Information:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.Intern@tbi.tn.gov

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 73791.This position will be posted on January 7, 2026 – February 10, 2026 for (5) five weeks.

