Stakeholders meet to plan next Christmas Community Cleanse

(Press release) BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The Ministry of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment hosted a stakeholder meeting on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 at the Ministry’s Secretariat to jumpstart the second Christmas Community Cleanse.

The Christmas Community Cleanse aims to promote partnerships with existing truckers and loaders and also to stimulate economic growth at the community level. These partnerships are necessary for community cleanliness towards the journey to becoming a Sustainable Island State.

The Community Cleanse will be executed by the Department of Constituency Empowerment in partnership with key stakeholders with the intention to promote improved, environmental spaces by undergoing an intense cleanup campaign island-wide.

Minister responsible, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke said, “This year, we have decided to widen the stakeholder net because we realize that environmental health is a key part of why we clean up; and if we are really going to get Kittitians and Nevisians to get on board, we need more partners.”

These partners include the Parks & Beaches Unit, Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), Skills Training and Empowerment Program (S.T.E.P), and newly added, Department of Environmental Health.

The Community Cleanse is directly linked to the Sustainable Development Goals implemented by the United Nations and is in line with SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.