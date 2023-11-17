Demo of Latest Data Explorer Features Dec. 6

Join Axiom Data Science Senior Software Engineer Brian Stone and OOI’s Senior Manager of Cyberinfrastructure Jeffrey Glatstein as they demonstrate the latest features of Data Explorer and answer your questions about how you might use their features in your research. The latest additions to Data Explorer include a beta display of high-definition video streams, additional differentiation between the Axial Seamount and Oregon Margin Regional Cabled Array Assets, human-in-the-loop quality control flag display, and two ADCP instruments that were previously not visualized.

This virtual town hall is an opportunity to have your questions answered and share feedback. Be sure to mark your calendar and attend.