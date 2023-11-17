Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,648 in the last 365 days.

Demo of Latest Data Explorer Features Dec. 6

By Darlene Trew crist | November 17, 2023 | Comments Off on Demo of Latest Data Explorer Features Dec. 6

Join Axiom Data Science Senior Software Engineer Brian Stone and OOI’s Senior Manager of Cyberinfrastructure Jeffrey Glatstein as they demonstrate the latest features of Data Explorer and answer your questions about how you might use their features in your research. The latest additions to Data Explorer include a beta display of high-definition video streams, additional differentiation between the Axial Seamount and Oregon Margin Regional Cabled Array Assets, human-in-the-loop quality control flag display, and two ADCP instruments that were previously not visualized.

This virtual town hall is an opportunity to have your questions answered and share feedback. Be sure to mark your calendar and attend.

  • OOI Virtual Town Hall
  • Wednesday December 6, 2023
  • 1 pm Eastern
  • Please register here.

 

You just read:

Demo of Latest Data Explorer Features Dec. 6

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more