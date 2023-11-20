Robert Iati joins the Ares Communications Group Advisory Board
Ares Communications announces another key advisor to the senior team, strengthening the reach and resources of the firm.
Bob’s exceptional knowledge of the securities industry and his network of connections will provide invaluable guidance to Ares Communications Group and our media site FintechWire.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Iati joins the Ares Communications Group Advisory Board
— Robert Misasi
Ares Communications announces another key advisor to the senior team, strengthening the reach and resources of the firm.
Ares Communications Group, Inc. (ACG) is pleased to announce a new addition to our Advisory Board:
Robert Iati, CEO and Managing Director of Burton-Taylor International Consulting, has joined the Ares Communications Group, Inc. as a member of the firm’s Advisory Board.
Robert Misasi, CEO and Founder of the Ares Communications Group comments:
“I am thrilled to be working once again with Bob Iati. Bob and I first met over 20 years ago, while we both were working at the TowerGroup (which ultimately became part of the Corporate Executive Board and then part of the Gartner Group). Bob’s exceptional knowledge of the securities industry and his network of connections will provide invaluable guidance to Ares Communications Group and our media site FintechWire.
His experiences include: working in the consulting world and with leading industry analysts (from his days at both the TowerGroup and the TABB Group). Bob also has direct experience in a startup environment (on the leadership team of TABB Group), and he has direct experience with building an events and marketing media business for the securities industry, in the TABB Forum.
“Bob’s guidance will provide a critical role in helping to identify and vet senior talent, identify key topics and coverage areas, and he will extend the network and reach of the company. We are delighted to have him with us and recognize that his participation will provide a strong benefit for our clients.”
Robert Iati
Board Advisor, Ares Communications Group
CEO & Managing Director, Burton-Taylor International Consulting
Bob Iati is a recognized capital markets industry expert with more than 35 years of wide-ranging experience in operations, data management and technology in global markets. Bob’s experience includes his current role as CEO of Burton Taylor International Consulting, responsible for leading research and the advisory business - focusing on the capital markets data industry. He also has been a Board Advisor to Ares Communication Group since its launch in 2023.
Prior to assuming his current position, Bob was Partner with TABB Group, presiding over the company’s rise from startup to the most respected research brand in capital markets. After heading up its research business for four years, Bob led TABB’s private engagements, as Partner & Global Head of Consulting Services, managing successful business strategy assessments for sell-side and buy-side clients. Prior to his time with TABB Group, Bob was a well-regarded analyst in the industry, cultivated during his seven years as the Research Director for TowerGroup’s Capital Markets practice. He has held senior positions at Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank Securities.
Bob’s experience covers areas of data management, IT strategy and implementation, securities operations training, planning, and development. He has been a frequent industry presenter and has appeared on broadcast news and in print. Bob holds an M.B.A. in finance and information systems from Rutgers Graduate School of Management and earned a B.A. degree in economics from Rutgers University. He also served on the faculty of the New York Institute of Finance and the Securities Operations Forum and has lectured at New York University and at SIFMA’s Securities Industry Institute workshop for the Wharton School of Business Executive Education Program.
About Ares Communications Group
ACG specializes in building client brands through a deep understanding of the fintech and financial services industries coupled with a commitment to content-based marketing by leveraging industry experts. ACG believes this is the most effective way to build brand identity and trust as it delivers the client’s messaging while delivering value to their audience.
ACG is an independent organization that works across the full spectrum of consultants, advisors, and market research firms to hone the best content and messaging for your campaigns. ACG excels at driving meaningful content as the company comes from the market intelligence community.
ACG tracks the media performance of individual performers through its InfluencerTracking ™ metrics. This proprietary resource is used by the ACG team when planning content strategies and scheduling influencer participants to maximize client campaign effectiveness. To learn more, visit www.arescommgroup.com.
Ares Communications Group
Ares Communications Group
+1 508-480-8500
marketing@arescommgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Other
YouTube