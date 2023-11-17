Request for Applications - Green Trades DC Technical Training Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to train District residents for pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, and careers, in clean energy, and related fields; and provide related wraparound services. The amount available for the project is $1,200,000

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA RFA-FY24-PCD-802” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 8, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutional; and

Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 1p.m.

Attendance is not required.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.