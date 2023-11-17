Submit Release
Petition Summary Rejected Due to Omissions and Misstatements

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the petition summary of a proposed constitutional amendment, titled “Protecting Ohioans’ Constitutional Rights,” that seeks to add a Section 22 to Article I of the Ohio Constitution repealing constitutional immunities and defenses in cases alleging civil-rights violations by governmental units and public employees.

The Attorney General’s Office received the summary on Nov. 8, 2023.

As laid out in Ohio Revised Code 3519.01, the Attorney General’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the petition’s summary fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language does not meet this requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners says, “We identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment.”

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found at here

