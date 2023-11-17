New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces October 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the October 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $228.1 million for October 2023, reflecting an increase of 3.4% when compared to $220.6 million reported in October 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.40 billion, reflecting growth of 1.9% compared to $2.36 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of October 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $166.8 million, reflecting growth of 13.3% when compared to $147.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.57 billion, reflecting growth of 15.1% when compared to $1.37 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $92.3 million for October 2023, reflecting an 18.4% increase when compared to $77.9 million reported in October 2022. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $801.3 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 34.7% increase when compared to $594.8 million reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $487.1 million for October 2023, reflecting a 9.3% increase from $445.7 million reported in October 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.77 billion reflecting a 10.6% increase from $4.32 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

