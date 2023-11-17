State Highway Patrol Graduates 35 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 35 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 160th and 161st Basic Highway Patrol Schools. The ceremony celebrates months of extensive training intended to prepare these new graduates for a meaningful career as law enforcement officers.

The ceremony was held at 10 o’clock at The Shepherd’s Church in Cary. Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff Jane Ammons Gilchrist served as guest speaker, providing remarks to the graduates and distinguished guest. The oath of office was administered by Superior Court Judge C. Ashley Gore of North Carolina Judicial District 13A. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“We are excited for these new graduates and for the promising futures they will have a part of our esteemed agency,” said Johnson. “They are embarking on a commendable journey of public service where they will have the daily opportunity to positively impact their communities.”

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, December 6, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their assigned duty station is attached. A photograph of the graduating class and photographs from the ceremony will be available at the Patrol’s Facebook page.