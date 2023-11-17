Massachusetts Nonprofit Distributes over $100M of In-Kind Goods
Provision Ministry Inc. distributed new essential items valued at over $100M to nonprofits. Their work targets homelessness and food & hygiene insecurity.
During the beginning of COVID, we felt it was critical to be out and supplying our partner organizations, so we were out there when the highways were empty trying to help as many people as we could.”WESTBOROUGH, MA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Provision Ministry Inc. proudly celebrated a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million in deliveries of essential items to nonprofits in the northeast. Since its establishment as a nonprofit in 2017, Provision has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving underserved communities by providing crucial in-kind goods to nonprofits. In the Fall of 2023, amid a surge of product donations, the cumulative value of their deliveries soared beyond $100 million in donations.

Pallets full of essential items are a routine occurrence at Provision Ministry. The dedicated team visits various warehouses across New England, collecting products that are then distributed to nonprofits throughout the region. Each delivery empowers Provision's network of nonprofit partners to support hundreds of individuals in need.
In the Summer and Fall of 2023, their team orchestrated a diverse array of in-kind deliveries to cities spanning Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and beyond.
A partner in Hopkinton, MA, commended Provision Ministry, stating, “Provision provides us with items that would otherwise be out of reach for the majority of our clients. They are very often ‘Our Saviors’ by delivering what we need at the exact moment we need it.” Another partner in Worcester, MA, added, “Provision donations help to fill in the gaps of what people need in the community.”
Founded in 2017 in Westborough, MA, Provision Ministry Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to gathering and redistributing in-kind products to effective nonprofits. They exclusively gather new "essential items," such as food, clothing, footwear, PPE, and hygiene products, delivering these items to nonprofits serving underserved communities. Provision collaborates with organizations aiding veterans, refugees, low-income families, and those struggling with addiction, homelessness, and mental illness.
Tom Slicklen, President, and Founder of Provision Ministry, Inc., utilizes his experience and qualifications to help numerous nonprofit organizations access the funding, goods, and services they require. Before Provision, Tom served as the Director of Development for Straight Ahead Ministries and the New England Area Director for World Vision, alongside a successful sales career in the retail industry.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, it propelled Provision to new heights. In 2019, the team distributed $1.9 million worth of goods, a figure that skyrocketed to over $7.5 million in donations in 2020 when the need arose.
“During the beginning of COVID, we felt it was critical to be out and supplying our partner homeless shelters, food pantries, and other organizations,” said Tom Slicklen. “So we were out there when the highways were empty trying to help as many people as we could.”
On Monday, September 25, 2023, Governor Maura T. Healey declared a state of emergency due to the vast number of refugees arriving in cities throughout Massachusetts. Since 2020, and the COVID-19 Pandemic, homelessness has surged throughout the Northeast. This, and other related crises underscore the reasons Provision Ministry consistently strives to support underserved communities.
A partner in Lowell, MA highlighted Provision’s impactful action to assist the struggling refugee community, stating, “We have been able to get new sneakers, socks, and t-shirts into the hands of families here from Haiti that have nothing but the clothing on their backs.” As the need increases, so do their services, with their numbers growing rapidly, scaling with demand.
With the initiation of numerous new partnerships and relationships, 2023 has propelled the organization forward. The team anticipates surpassing $60 million in donations of new items to those in need by the end of the year, more than doubling their total distributions in 2022. Each passing year has witnessed exponential growth.
Their efforts now span nearly all of Massachusetts, from Hampden County to Essex County, encompassing a large footprint in Hartford County, Connecticut, Long Island and Utica, New York, and several other states, including Pennsylvania, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois.
Provision Ministry relies on its extensive network to gather and distribute supplies in bulk, collaborating with large and small nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, local banks, individuals, foundations, and other entities to meet the growing need. Throughout its history, Provision Ministry has partnered with over two dozen companies, including Puma, Bombas, Campbell’s, Mass General Brigham, and 7-Eleven, redirecting these products to over 45 reputable, effective nonprofits in the Northeast and throughout the US.
