Sterling Johnston Real Estate Joins Forces with John L. Scott for a Monumental Merger
Sterling Johnston Real Estate, a leader in the Washington real estate market, is elated to announce a merger with John L. Scott Real Estate.
We evaluated several brokerages but felt John L. Scott was a natural fit because of their shared values and cultural alignment.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Johnston Real Estate, a leader in the Washington real estate market, is elated to announce a merger with John L. Scott Real Estate, a firm with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. This merger represents a significant step in enhancing the quality and reach of real estate services offered to clients in the greater Puget Sound area.
— Derek Bunyard, Co-founder and President of Sterling Johnston Real Estate
Since its inception in 2009, Sterling Johnston has earned a reputation for impressive growth and innovation, exemplified by an average annual growth of 108%. This trajectory of success is set to continue and amplify through the combined efforts of John L. Scott.
As part of this exciting new chapter, Sterling Johnston's own Brooke Nortness takes on the role of Broker Services Leader and Office Operations Manager at the John L. Scott Bellevue Main office, with Eirik Olsen, designated broker for Sterling Johnston, offering his seasoned expertise to enrich the transition process.
Co-founder and President of Sterling Johnston Real Estate, Derek Bunyard, said they evaluated several brokerages but felt John L. Scott was a natural fit because of their shared values and cultural alignment.
J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott, reciprocates the enthusiasm for this union: "Integrating the talent and vision of Sterling Johnston with our team is a move we celebrate wholeheartedly. This synergy is set to redefine the real estate landscape, enhancing the experience for every client we serve."
Sterling Johnston will continue to independently manage its SJA Property Management sector, which currently manages over 900 properties in King and Snohomish counties, with ambitious plans for further expansion and focusing on Property Management, Real Estate Advisory, Real Estate Portfolio Management, and Syndication.
About Sterling Johnston Real Estate
Sterling Johnston Real Estate has emerged as the fastest-growing privately held real estate firm in Washington, championing a progressive approach since 2009. The company has been serving clients with unparalleled dedication, fostering long-term relationships, and contributing to the community's wealth and well-being. In a steadfast commitment to growth and innovation, Sterling Johnston's strategic merger with John L. Scott represents a forward-looking vision aimed at setting new benchmarks in the industry.
