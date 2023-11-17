$7.61 Million For Saskatoon Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2023

Today, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $6.71 million to the City of Saskatoon through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will support 49 existing police positions in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $900,000 for five positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total of the Saskatoon Police Service Funding Agreement to $7.61 million for 54 police positions in 2023-24.

“Public safety is a leading priority for our government,” Justice Minister and Attorney General and Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota MLA Bronwyn Eyre said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. “We value our partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service and thank officers, as always, for protecting the citizens of Saskatoon and surrounding area.”

The funding for Saskatoon supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community. Government is providing Saskatoon with $114,400 in new funding this year for an additional PACT position.

Funding also supports the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, which is dedicated to the investigation of online child exploitation.

"In neighborhoods right across the city, we continue to see an increasing challenge in how to deal with the growing impacts of mental health and addictions," Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. "It is imperative at this time for all levels of government to work together and to provide the necessary resources to support those who are struggling. The funding provided from the provincial government will be key to building coordinated approaches that address the root causes affecting community safety and wellbeing. This will help to ensure all neighbourhoods in Saskatoon are safe and livable."

"Funding from the Province of Saskatchewan is a critical component to community safety when it comes to gang activity, exploitation and increasing calls relating to mental health," Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said. "We are appreciative of the province's support and funding as we work in partnership to address these complex issues."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

