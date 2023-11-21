Finance Veteran Kenneth Patterson Joins PureForge Brake Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth C. Patterson joined the growing team of industry professionals at PureForge Brakes (PFB) on October 1, 2023, as Director of Finance, Information Technology, and Human Resources.
In this role, Ken directs all operational and financial aspects of the business, including accounting practices, budgeting, monitoring financial performance, adherence to quality processes, and accepted accounting principles. He will also serve as a best practice mentor, guiding management and protecting ownership interests.
Ken is a 30-year veteran of financial and operational management, with over fifteen years in the service environment. Prior to joining PureForge, Inc., he held various positions as COO for a language training provider, Global LT, Financial Consultant for Robert Half, Controller for a process engineering service provider, Koltanbar Engineering, Controller for a robotic cover manufacturer, T.D Industrial Coverings, and Accounting Manager for packaging material manufacturer, James River Corporation.
Ken earned his Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Accountancy degrees from Walsh College. He is married with two children and lives in Clarkston, MI. When not solving Pureforge Inc., IT, and HR issues he likes to woodwork, garden, and tend to their three dogs.
Tim Hartge
Tim Hartge
