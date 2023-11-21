Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,269 in the last 365 days.

Finance Veteran Kenneth Patterson Joins PureForge Brake Team

Patterson

PONTIAC, MI, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth C. Patterson joined the growing team of industry professionals at PureForge Brakes (PFB) on October 1, 2023, as Director of Finance, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

In this role, Ken directs all operational and financial aspects of the business, including accounting practices, budgeting, monitoring financial performance, adherence to quality processes, and accepted accounting principles. He will also serve as a best practice mentor, guiding management and protecting ownership interests.

Ken is a 30-year veteran of financial and operational management, with over fifteen years in the service environment. Prior to joining PureForge, Inc., he held various positions as COO for a language training provider, Global LT, Financial Consultant for Robert Half, Controller for a process engineering service provider, Koltanbar Engineering, Controller for a robotic cover manufacturer, T.D Industrial Coverings, and Accounting Manager for packaging material manufacturer, James River Corporation.

Ken earned his Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Accountancy degrees from Walsh College. He is married with two children and lives in Clarkston, MI. When not solving Pureforge Inc., IT, and HR issues he likes to woodwork, garden, and tend to their three dogs.

Tim Hartge
PureForge Inc
+1 248-514-0987
email us here

You just read:

Finance Veteran Kenneth Patterson Joins PureForge Brake Team

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more