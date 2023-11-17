Submit Release
Session Spotlight :: November 17, 2023

Working to improve Pennsylvania’s addiction recovery system, supporting students and their mental health, and approving state funding for Lincoln, Penn State, Pitt, & Temple: these are just a few of the many things PA Senate Democrats have done this week at the Capitol. Learn more in this week’s Session Spotlight.

