Retired Superior Court Judge Michael P. Kamp Joins Ryan Ryan Deluca as Head of ADR Practice
Retired Judge Michael P. Kamp has joined the CT law firm of Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP. He will lead the ADR practice at the firm, serving as a mediator.BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable Michael P. Kamp, who retired from the Connecticut Superior Court in November 2023 after more than 10 years of service, has joined Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP. He will be based in the firm’s Bridgeport office.
Retired Judge Kamp will lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practice at the firm, serving as a mediator in a wide range of civil matters in both state and federal courts.
“We are delighted to welcome Judge Kamp to our firm,” said Bob Hickey, the firm’s Managing Partner who also serves as a mediator in the firm’s ADR practice. “In recent years we’ve seen an increase in the number of cases being mediated as an overall strategy in case resolution. During Judge Kamp’s long career as both a litigator and judge, he became known for his legal acumen and utmost integrity and professionalism. He will be a tremendous asset to our firm as we expand our services in this area.”
Judge Kamp was appointed by Governor Dannel Malloy as a judge of the Connecticut Superior Court in 2013. He was first assigned to the civil docket at the Bridgeport Superior Court where he served for five years. In 2018, Judge Kamp was assigned to the New Haven Superior Court as both the civil presiding judge and administrative judge. In his judicial career, Judge Kamp presided over many civil court and jury trials and conducted pretrial conferences and mediations in a variety of cases including medical malpractice, personal injury, wrongful death, construction, probate litigation, and business litigation.
Judge Kamp brings his many years of experience as a both a litigator and judge to his practice as a mediator with Ryan Ryan Deluca. He draws upon his long career to bring a practical and measured approach to dispute resolution with the goal of achieving an acceptable result for all parties.
Before his appointment to the bench, Judge Kamp practiced law for many years where his focus was on complex civil litigation in both state and federal courts. Judge Kamp received his B.A. from Boston College and his J.D. from Emory University Law School.
About Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP
Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP provides a wide range of legal services to clients in the region with offices in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Elmsford, New York. The firm’s major practice areas include litigation in the fields of insurance, medical malpractice, aging services, transportation, municipal liability, legal malpractice, construction, employment, and professional services.
Nicole Caccamo
Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP
+1 203-549-6650
ncaccamo@ryandelucalaw.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn