South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond Names National Diaper Bank Network as 2023 Angel Charity
During the holiday giving season, it’s important that donors give smart, and supporting NDBN and/or member basic needs banks is a smart choice.”NEW HAVEN, CT, US, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) as one of 12 charities recognized as Angels of 2023, at a press conference held Nov. 15 at the State Capitol in Columbia, SC. NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum attended the ceremony and received a plaque and recognition from Secretary Hammond.
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network
The Angels award honors organizations that have positively impacted the well-being of South Carolinians and that have demonstrated good stewardship of charitable resources.
“We are grateful to receive recognition as a high-quality, transparent and trusted nonprofit organization,” said Goldblum. “Our Network of more than 300 basic needs banks works to end diaper need and/or period poverty in communities throughout the U.S. by providing individuals, children and families with the material basic necessities that all people require to thrive. During the holiday giving season, it’s important that donors give smart, and supporting NDBN and/or member basic needs banks is a smart choice.”
For more information about NDBN and how to donate, visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.
Based in New Haven, CT, NDBN was founded in 2011 and currently has five members in South Carolina that distribute diapers and/or period supplies in the following communities: Charleston (Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank, and the Junior League of Charleston-Charleston Area Diaper Bank); Columbia (Power in Changing); Elgin (United for Baby); and Greenville (Period Project).
The Angel charities were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as through nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Each year, the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions that have benefited communities around the state.
“Every year, I recognize ‘Angel’ charities that have made significant contributions to South Carolina—not only to recognize their accomplishments, but to encourage donors to practice wise charitable giving,” said Secretary Hammond.
About National Diaper Bank Network
The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on X (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
