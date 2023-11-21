Freedom Caucus Endorsed Candidates Were Victorious
Nine of the candidates endorsed by the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia won races November 7th.
These individuals have proven themselves to be true advocates for limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2018 the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia has been seeking and endorsing conservative Republican candidates in the western part of Virginia and each year the Caucus has improved its record of doing just that. In 2023 the Caucus recruited and/or endorsed several first-time candidates to run for office as well as some incumbent Republicans. The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia endorsed a total of thirteen candidates for last week's General Election and nine of those candidates were victorious.
Congratulations to the following candidates:
Chris Head - Virginia State Senate District 3 (includes Roanoke and Shenandoah Valleys)
Chris Obenshain - Virginia House of Delegates District 41 (includes Roanoke and Montgomery Counties)
Hollie Cave - Rockingham County School Board
Joel Hensley - Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
Sharon Griffin - Augusta County School Board
Dave Bourne - Augusta County Treasurer
Walter Michael - Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Gloria Carlineo - Shenandoah County School Board
Sarah Kahle - Frederick County Clerk of the Court
These nine are now elected, and they are a diverse group of individuals from various backgrounds and conservative political affiliations. Each candidate has demonstrated a strong understanding of the values and beliefs held by the caucus and has pledged to uphold them if elected into office.
"We are proud to endorse these thirteen candidates for the General Election in Virginia," said Dr. Steve Richards, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia. "These individuals have proven themselves to be true advocates for limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility. We believe they will bring much-needed change to our state and will work tirelessly to protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens."
The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia is confident these endorsed candidate winners will make a positive impact in the state of Virginia and will work to create a better future for all citizens.
For more information visit the Freedom Caucus website: https://FreedomCaucusofVirginia.com/
