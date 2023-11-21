Author Jerome Edward Oblon Unwraps a Delightful Holiday Gift in the Wondrous Tale of “When I Met the Real Santa”
If Christmas is a book, it’ll be Jerome Edward Oblon’s “When I Met the Real Santa”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Edward Oblon, the acclaimed author of “The Boy with the Orange Glasses” series, is back with a delightful new book that is set to warm the hearts of readers this holiday season. “When I Met the Real Santa,” inspired by the enchanting experiences of his beloved grandkids, promises to be a must-read for families everywhere.
Jerome Edward Oblon’s previous works have garnered love for their ability to impart essential life lessons and values to young readers. “The Boy with the Orange Glasses” series captivated audiences with its charming narratives and memorable characters. Now, with “When I Met the Real Santa,” Jerome Edward Oblon is set to weave his storytelling magic once again.
“When I Met the Real Santa” takes readers on a captivating journey with Jerry, who finds himself on a trip to Texas. During a breakfast at his hotel, Jerry encounters a person who claims to be the real Santa Claus. Initially skeptical, Jerry embarks on a remarkable adventure that challenges his disbelief and
leaves him with a heartwarming surprise.
This enchanting tale not only captures the essence of the Christmas season but also celebrates the power of belief, wonder, and the magic of the holiday spirit. Readers of all ages will be touched by the heartwarming story and its message of hope, joy, and the importance of cherishing the magic that
surrounds people.
Jerome Edward Oblon’s “When I Met the Real Santa” has already left its mark in the literary world, as it is officially registered in the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world. The Library of Congress, also home to the U.S. Copyright Office, is the foremost research institution serving the U.S. Congress and a repository of millions of books, films, audio recordings, photographs, newspapers, maps, and manuscripts.
