Grandfather Shows Readers How to Regain Childlike Wonder
Look through the perspective of the boy with the orange glasses.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As children, people used to view the world with rose-colored glasses. But sometimes, life throws curveballs, and during these points in time, when the world is harsh and life is hard, thinking about living a bold life is the furthest thing on people’s minds.
Being a grandfather to four grandsons, Jerome Edward Oblon noticed how his grandchildren are more appreciative of the mundane things. This sparked an idea for him to write books about his encounters with his grandchildren that somehow regained his sense of wonder, something that he thought he lost years ago. And this is how his books “The Boy with the Orange Glasses” and “The Boy with the Orange Glasses Book 2 – Saving Turtles”, came into being.
The first book is about the first-ever eye checkup of Hunter, Oblon’s grandson. Going to the eye doctor can be a scary experience as a child. But nothing can compare to having 20/20 vision again upon wearing glasses. Seeing the world clearer than before, and even making it more fun by having glasses in his favorite color, a vibrant color of orange.
In the second book, Hunter and his brother visit their cousins in Texas. There, they were able to marvel at nature’s magic. This trip became more memorable when they had to help save baby turtles. Their exposure to the turtles has given them an opportunity to ignite a curiosity in them—growing their awareness and interest in animals.
As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said in The Little Prince, “All grown-ups were once children… but only a few of them remember it.” Never lose the childlike wonder by grabbing copies of “The Boy with the Orange Glasses” and “The Boy with the Orange Glasses Book 2 – Saving Turtles” now available on Amazon.
