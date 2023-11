Nouvelles Informations Génétiques : Meamedica Lance un Rapport ADN Innovant sur le Risque d'Obésité

About

About Meamedica: Meamedica is a leading provider of personalized health solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way individuals approach their well-being. Through advanced genetic analysis and innovative health technologies, Meamedica empowers users with actionable insights for proactive health management. Meamedica was founded by pharmacist Wendela Wessels and offers affordable and reliable DNA screening tests. In addition to a pharmacogenetic test in the Personal Medicine report, meamedica also offers a disease risk test (Actionable Diseases), and an immune system report. The website meamedic focuses on supporting medicine users and aims to promote knowledge and understanding of side effects in relation to the body with both DNA tests and patient-reported experiences about medication.

