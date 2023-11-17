A Heartwarming Tale Sure to Inspire and Entertain Children and Parents Alike
Get ready to embark on a colorful adventure with “The Boy with the Orange Glasses” by Jerome Edward Oblon.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Edward Oblon, a new author and proud grandfather of four grandsons, has unveiled a sure to be treasured children’s book, “The Boy with the Orange Glasses.”
In this enchanting narrative, readers are transported into the world of a spirited young boy whose love for the color orange knows no bounds. From his vibrant shirts to his eye-catching shorts and even his snazzy shoes, orange is his favorite. However, life takes an unexpected turn when he begins to face difficulties at school, struggling with reading and seeing what his teacher writes on the board.
“This book describes my grandson's experience going to the eye doctor for the first time,” explains author Jerome Edward Oblon. “The intent was to help young children going to the eye doctor for the first time. The book describes the experience and ends with excitement about wearing glasses.”
Jerome Edward Oblon’s storytelling talent shines in this charming children’s book, which is not only entertaining but also relatable to children facing similar experiences. The book’s colorful and vivid illustrations add to the appeal, captivating young minds and engaging them in the main character’s journey.
“The Boy with the Orange Glasses” is not just a delightful story; it is also a registered work in the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, known for its vast collections of books, films, audio recordings, and more. As a testament to its quality, the book has found its place in this prestigious institution, highlighting the author’s commitment to creating meaningful and memorable literature for young readers.
