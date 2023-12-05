Jonathan Rosenfeld, President & CEO and Dr. Jerry Fisher, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Innovating Edge, Inc
Jonathan Rosenfeld, President & CEO and Dr. Jerry Fisher, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Innovating Edge, Inc
Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher, President & CEO and Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher are incredible. A must watch interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher, President & CEO and Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Innovating Edge, Inc
Innovating Edge offers a powerful combination of innovation instruments and exercises deigned to help teams harnesses the invisible and natural innovation traits they all have.
Discover a team's Innovating Edge with the Innovation Strengths Preference Indicator® Executive Edition (ISPI™ EXE). This is the foundation for analyzing a team's innovation potential. Innovative Edge combine this with award-winning executive coaching lessons developed by the Center of Organizational Development, Inc. (COD) and Fisher DeHann Consulting to give a company a total package of tools to analyze a team's strengths, and position them for innovation success - all without the need for expensive consultants.
100 years of combined expertise in Innovation and Marketing. Leverage the Human Dynamics of Innovation. Disruptive Innovation is impacting industries across the globe.
Innovating Edge is a powerful combination of Innovation instruments and Innovation exercises deigned to help teams harnesses the invisible and natural Innovation traits we all have. Discover Innovating Edge and unleash the power of The Innovation Strengths Preference Indicator® Executive Edition , (ISPI™ EXE) combined with the Award-Winning marketing practices developed by the Center of Organizational Development, Inc. (COD) and Executive Coaching Lessons developed by Fisher DeHann Consulting.
Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher discusses the newest offerings of Innovating Edge, Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher was amazing. The success of Innovating Edge, Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Innovating Edge, Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jonathan Rosenfeld and Dr. Jerry Fisher”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Jonathan Rosenfeld, Dr. Jerry Fisher, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Innovating Edge, Inc