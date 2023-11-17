Latasha Brooks Launches Virginia’s First Co-Working and Event Space
A&B Creative Events Center combines best of both worlds: a state-of-the-art event center and vibrant co-working environmentFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished and visionary professional Latasha Brooks is paving the way for a new era of collaboration and growth with the grand opening of A&B Creative Events Center – the first co-working and event space in the state of Virginia. The venue is located at 4820 Southpoint Parkway in Fredericksburg.
Brooks launched the A&B Creative Events Center to empower and revolutionize how individual business owners and companies in general cooperate, learn and grow. Its mission in Virginia and the region is dedicated to a never-before-seen way of doing business to bridge knowledge-based gaps, share best practices, inspire creativity and fuel growth. The space is accessible and welcomes shared experiences.
“The creation of the A&B Creative Events Center marks a significant milestone in Virginia's business landscape,” said Brooks. “The availability of a venue for business alliance and growth represents a historic first for our region and state. We provide a vibrant platform for connection, knowledge sharing and professional development in our community.”
The heart of A&B’s mission is to foster a sense of community and continuous learning. The venue proudly hosts a monthly free event for community members to gather and explore new opportunities that are inclusive. People from all walks of life are given valuable opportunities and a platform for lifelong learning.
Brooks, affectionately known as “Coach Brooks,” is a visionary serial entrepreneur and dedicated business consultant with a mission to reshape the landscape of small businesses. With a decade of expertise spanning government contracting, business coaching and grant writing, she has established herself as a results-driven leader.
Having mentored over 1,500 entrepreneurs in her programs, Brooks has played a pivotal role in helping them exceed their growth objectives. She is widely recognized and celebrated for her remarkable problem-solving abilities and her unique talent for catalyzing positive transformations within small businesses.
In her role, Brooks guides small businesses on their journey of development and growth, ensuring they flourish in a manner that authentically reflects their individual values and aspirations. Her steadfast commitment is evident in her provision of expert guidance and tailored strategies that empower entrepreneurs to effectively navigate challenges, seize opportunities and attain sustainable success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethics.
For more information, visit www.eventsabcreate.com.
