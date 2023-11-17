Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,721 in the last 365 days.

Madison College is adding a child care facility at the Goodman South campus

As part of its partnership with the city, MATC will purchase Fire Station No. 6 at Perry Street and Badger Road for $1, the college announced Thursday. The fire station would be torn down and replaced with a child care facility that also would include classrooms for students in the college’s early childhood education programs.

The new facility will be partially supported with $1.25 million from a $2.9 million grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. MATC also is using part of that larger grant to support free manufacturing training classes.

[Adapted from: Madison College is adding a child care facility at the Goodman South campus  Nov. 17, 2023, Wisconsin State Journal]

You just read:

Madison College is adding a child care facility at the Goodman South campus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more