As part of its partnership with the city, MATC will purchase Fire Station No. 6 at Perry Street and Badger Road for $1, the college announced Thursday. The fire station would be torn down and replaced with a child care facility that also would include classrooms for students in the college’s early childhood education programs.

The new facility will be partially supported with $1.25 million from a $2.9 million grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. MATC also is using part of that larger grant to support free manufacturing training classes.

[Adapted from: Madison College is adding a child care facility at the Goodman South campus Nov. 17, 2023, Wisconsin State Journal]