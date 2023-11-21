CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Lubbock and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
After having performed IHE during the Pandemic, I came to the conclusion that pet parents do indeed wish to have a more private setting for their last moments with their pets.”LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Lubbock, TX and surrounding areas. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“I believe there is no greater final gift you can give your beloved companion than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, stress free and painless transition in the comfort of home. A place surrounded by all their family and the smells, sounds and familiarity they hold dear. In my role as a dedicated in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I consistently witness the heartfelt appreciation that fills a pet owner's heart when they have the opportunity to bestow upon their beloved pet, this last, compassionate gift”, says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.
Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“After having performed IHE during the Pandemic, I came to the conclusion that pet parents do indeed wish to have a more private setting for their last moments with their pets. This service will allow me to help families be at ease with the comfort of their pet by honoring their pet's final moments in the privacy and comfort of their home.” says Dr. Cherisse Abdul Hamid. After graduating from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2011, Dr. Abdul explored several aspects of vet med including emergency medicine, shelter medicine, general practice and teaching. She became certified in the Human Animal Bond and gained additional training in geriatric and end of life care.
Dr. Hamid services Lubbock, TX and surrounding cities including Shallowater, Wolfforth, Smyer, New Deal, Ropesville, Ransom Canyon, New Home, Anton, SlatonIdalou, Levelland, Abernathy, and Whitharral
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.
2. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.
3. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.
4. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.
5. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.
6. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.
7. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. . Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Lubbock. Group or private aftercare is an additional cost and depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
