Job Announcement - Assistant City Prosecutor/Assistant City Attorney

Pearson Christensen, PLLP, is a private law firm accepting applications for an associate attorney with the primary focus of the position being to assist with duties of and serve as an Assistant City Prosecutor/Assistant City Attorney for the City of Grand Forks under the terms of the existing contract the law firm has with the City. Salary range for this position is $5,200 - $7,800.

Assistant City Prosecutor Role: Prosecute misdemeanor criminal and civil violations occurring within our jurisdictions. Work with several CJIS database systems. Work courteously, cooperatively, effectively and professionally with public officials, city staff, Police Department​s, District and Municipal Court judges and court staff, private attorneys, public defenders, and the public in carrying out duties and responsibilities of the position. Maintains confidentiality regarding sensitive and/or legal information.

Assistant City Attorney Role: This is responsible, technical administrative and professional work in completing technical and legal duties of a general or complex nature, involving the application of legal principles and rendering legal support, advice and guidance to the City Council and all of the departments of the City.

Minimum Requirements: Graduate of an accredited law school and qualification to practice before the courts and to participate in all activities requiring membership in the State Bar of North Dakota. Possession of valid ND driver’s license and possession of a license to practice law in North Dakota are required.

Contact Information: Please e-mail your resume to Joseph Quinn, City of Grand Forks City Prosecutor, at jquinn@grandforkslaw.com or call 701-775-0521 with any questions.