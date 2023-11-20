Speak by Design Announces First-Ever Certification Program Set to Mint New League of Leadership Communication Coaches
Register for an exclusive informational webinar on December 4, at 8pm ET.
This new program will mint a new class of expert leadership communication coaches that are desperately needed across fast-scaling companies.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As shifts in the business world continue to develop at breakneck speeds, Speak by Design, a top leadership communication training firm, is helping organizations maximize success through a new communication coach certification program launching in January of 2024. The exclusive program is geared towards organizations and individuals who understand the untapped value and rare opportunity of having a member of the leadership team who is a certified master communicator and leadership communication coach.
"In business, effective communication is the linchpin of success. Imagine a workplace where the smartest minds are also the most compelling communicators, leading organizations through transformative shifts,” said Stephanie Bickel, Founder and Managing Director of Speak by Design. “Our 2024 class of certified leadership communication coaches will be equipped with all the skills necessary to implement effective communication strategies for organizations as well as be ready to lead their own communication skill-building workshops and trainings.”
The comprehensive 4-month Certification Program will empower attendees to take a quantum leap forward in their careers. The program, led by Bickel, a veteran in the executive communication space, includes private coaching, group classes, self-paced videos, workbooks, and an array of additional resources that come together in one transformative program.
Registration for the program is set to close on December 31st or when 15 seats are filled. To learn more about the program and to meet Bickel, the visionary behind it, interested parties are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming informational webinar on December 4th.
Bickel emphasized the increasing demand for qualified coaches to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape, saying, "The need for skilled leadership communication coaches is more significant than ever as organizations today face rapid internal shifts and transformations. We have been coaching high potentials and emerging leaders for two decades and cannot find enough qualified communication coaches to meet the demand for this service. This new program will mint a new class of expert leadership communication coaches that are desperately needed across fast-scaling companies."
To learn more about Speak by Design, and to sign up for their informational webinar or the 4-Month Coaching Program, visit speakbydesign.com/certification.
About Speak by Design
Speak by Design's mission is to help individuals become consistently compelling forces for their organizations. Their upcoming Leadership Communication Coach Certification Program aims to equip leaders in HR, Communications, Marketing, and Learning fields with the skills to set up enterprise-wide group trainings and private coaching programs. The focus is not only on high-stakes interactions but also on refining day-to-day communication skills to help organizations perform at their highest level.
