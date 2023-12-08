Submit Release
BCI Integrated Solutions Honored with 2023 Best of Florida Award

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCI Integrated Solutions, a nationwide trailblazer in electronic building solutions and low voltage systems, is proud to announce that they have been awarded the coveted "Best of Florida Award." This distinction, as facilitated by votes from GuidetoFlorida.com users, stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to unparalleled service and innovation in the arena of Commercial Contractors.

BCI Integrated Solutions has evolved from its humble beginnings in 1967 to become a dominant name in the realm of integrated building systems. Over the past half-century, BCI has seamlessly blended tradition with innovation, echoing their motto as the "Nationwide Integrated Building Systems Provider."

Receiving the Best of Florida Award is not just a recognition; it is a reaffirmation of BCI’s dedication, the strong relationships fostered, and the promises always delivered.

BCI prides itself on being a certified electrical contractor, offering a comprehensive range of services, from electrical service (commercial and residential), audiovisual, security, fire, and life safety to healthcare communications. Their rapid expansion across cities like Tampa and Sioux Falls further amplifies their growth and relentless focus on customer-centricity.

With an enduring service ethos and a team of professionals consistently trained with the latest technological advancements, BCI assures premium service quality, catering to both multinational conglomerates and local businesses.

As BCI charts its next growth trajectory, this accolade solidifies their position as not just leaders but pioneers, always ahead of the curve, always exceeding expectations.

