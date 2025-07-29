Exit Plans, Big Wins: Meridian Business Wins 2025 Best of South Carolina Award

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Business Advisors has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, recognized for its standout work in business brokerage, valuations, mergers and acquisitions, franchise consulting, and transition planning. Based in South Carolina and powered by a partnership with eXp Commercial, Meridian Business Advisors serves as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs navigating some of the most important decisions of their careers—whether it’s growing, selling, or stepping away from their business.At the core of Meridian Business Advisors’ success is a holistic approach to business brokerage that goes beyond the transaction. The firm provides a white glove service, helping clients prepare for sale, maximize business value, and plan smooth ownership transitions. With a strong track record of successful sales across industries—including healthcare practices, medspa, dental, logistics, professional services, manufacturing, and retail—Meridian Business Advisors values repeat clients and takes pride in serving military veterans with special discounts.The owner, Heather Valeri, is a certified business broker—a distinction held by fewer than 10% worldwide—and is one of few female brokers in the industry. Heather mentors new brokers and aspiring entrepreneurs and leads several industry initiatives, including the CVBBA’s IWEN women’s council. She also chairs the CVBBA Podcast Committee, serves on committees for the IBBA and the IWEN-EmpowerHer Network, contributes articles to IBBA Insights Magazine, participates in industry panels, and has been featured in Valiant CEO Magazine.“We see ourselves as more than brokers—we’re strategic advisors,” said Heather Valeri. “Our goal is to help business owners protect the value they’ve built and transition on their terms. This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us during pivotal moments in their journeys.”Looking ahead, Meridian Business Advisors plans to continue expanding its services while staying grounded in what makes the firm successful: strong relationships, smart planning, and a deep respect for the entrepreneurial spirit. As they help South Carolina’s business owners navigate their next chapters, Meridian Business Advisors remains focused on providing a clear Pathway to Success.For more information click here

