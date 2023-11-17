Wintershall Dea’s transport vessel to be powered with green energy from hydrogen
LONDON, UK, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel for the first of four supply vessels in Wintershall Dea’s Mittelplate fleet is now being produced using green hydrogen energy by Turneo, a joint venture between Karlsson, which is based in Hamburg, and the EWE energy service provider. The facilities are located in the German town of Cuxhaven.
The H2Move project has seen the joint venture commission a 2 MW electrolysis plant, which entered into operation on 15 November. The plant will supply fuel for the Wintershall Dea-operated ship, which transports people and goods between the site at Cuxhaven and the Mittelplate North Sea drilling and production island.
Tank trailers containing the hydrogen produced onshore in Cuxhaven are loaded onto the Coastal Liberty, which now runs using hydrogen hybrid propulsion. The hydrogen is then converted into electricity via a fuel cell, to be stored in batteries which can then power the electric motor on the ship.
The plant aims to produce hydrogen for more ships in future and start offering a hydrogen refuelling operation at Cuxhaven. According to the partners in the joint venture, this will lay the groundwork for onshore hydrogen mobility.
The environmental significance of the joint venture was emphasized by Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Deutschland: “We’re reducing our ecological footprint and will be able to sail through the Wadden Sea emission-free and much quieter in the future. Many thanks to all those who paved the way for technological progress with their innovative spirit in this project. Pioneers and initial examples of concrete applications are laying the foundations for a climate-friendly future.”
Lower Saxony’s Minister for the Environment, Energy, Construction and Climate Protection Olaf Lies: “To successfully ramp up our hydrogen economy, we must now invest in developing the market. This means that we need reliable producers and buyers of hydrogen. And that calls for innovative companies that invest boldly in the future. Turneo, EWE and Wintershall Dea are precisely those companies that are shaping the transformation process towards renewable energy sources.”
Germany has passed a draft law that provides regulations for financing the core network and has received a draft application from transmission system operators (TSOs) outlining key locations across the country to be connected by 2032. The move is expected to accelerate the rollout of the country’s hydrogen economy.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/green-electricity-from-hydrogen-to-power-wintershall-deas-transport-vessel/
Shamir Atif
The H2Move project has seen the joint venture commission a 2 MW electrolysis plant, which entered into operation on 15 November. The plant will supply fuel for the Wintershall Dea-operated ship, which transports people and goods between the site at Cuxhaven and the Mittelplate North Sea drilling and production island.
Tank trailers containing the hydrogen produced onshore in Cuxhaven are loaded onto the Coastal Liberty, which now runs using hydrogen hybrid propulsion. The hydrogen is then converted into electricity via a fuel cell, to be stored in batteries which can then power the electric motor on the ship.
The plant aims to produce hydrogen for more ships in future and start offering a hydrogen refuelling operation at Cuxhaven. According to the partners in the joint venture, this will lay the groundwork for onshore hydrogen mobility.
The environmental significance of the joint venture was emphasized by Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Deutschland: “We’re reducing our ecological footprint and will be able to sail through the Wadden Sea emission-free and much quieter in the future. Many thanks to all those who paved the way for technological progress with their innovative spirit in this project. Pioneers and initial examples of concrete applications are laying the foundations for a climate-friendly future.”
Lower Saxony’s Minister for the Environment, Energy, Construction and Climate Protection Olaf Lies: “To successfully ramp up our hydrogen economy, we must now invest in developing the market. This means that we need reliable producers and buyers of hydrogen. And that calls for innovative companies that invest boldly in the future. Turneo, EWE and Wintershall Dea are precisely those companies that are shaping the transformation process towards renewable energy sources.”
Germany has passed a draft law that provides regulations for financing the core network and has received a draft application from transmission system operators (TSOs) outlining key locations across the country to be connected by 2032. The move is expected to accelerate the rollout of the country’s hydrogen economy.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/green-electricity-from-hydrogen-to-power-wintershall-deas-transport-vessel/
Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here